UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Make 157-8 In Second T20 Against West Indies

Muhammad Rameez 23 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 11:01 PM

Pakistan make 157-8 in second T20 against West Indies

Brief scores of the Pakistan innings batting first against the West Indies in the second T20 International of the four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Saturday

Providence, Guyana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Brief scores of the Pakistan innings batting first against the West Indies in the second T20 International of the four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Saturday: Pakistan 157-8 (Babar Azam 51, Mohammad Rizwan 46; J.

Holder 4-26) v West Indies Toss: West Indies Match Situation: West Indies need 158 runs to win

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 Guyana Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan

Recent Stories

Pakistan ranks as 'the cheapest country to live in ..

Pakistan ranks as 'the cheapest country to live in'

16 seconds ago
 Punjab govt announces revised instructions for loc ..

Punjab govt announces revised instructions for lockdown

18 seconds ago
 Court adjourns hearing of drug trafficking case ag ..

Court adjourns hearing of drug trafficking case against Rana Sanaullah till Sep ..

20 seconds ago
 EU Envoy Says Brussels Will Not Recognize Taliban ..

EU Envoy Says Brussels Will Not Recognize Taliban Rule Achieved Through Military ..

9 minutes ago
 Dead bodies of two young men pulled out from river ..

Dead bodies of two young men pulled out from river

9 minutes ago
 Three Hotels Evacuated in Turkey's Bodrum Over Wil ..

Three Hotels Evacuated in Turkey's Bodrum Over Wildfires - Mayor

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.