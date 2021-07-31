Pakistan make 157-8 in second T20 against West Indies

Brief scores of the Pakistan innings batting first against the West Indies in the second T20 International of the four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Saturday

Providence, Guyana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Brief scores of the Pakistan innings batting first against the West Indies in the second T20 International of the four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Saturday: Pakistan 157-8 (Babar Azam 51, Mohammad Rizwan 46; J.

Holder 4-26) v West Indies Toss: West Indies Match Situation: West Indies need 158 runs to win