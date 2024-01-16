Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports suggest that Osman Mir, Amir Jamal, and Abbas Afridi have been excluded while Waseem Junior, Mohammad Nawaz, and Zaman Khan have been included for the upcoming clash tomorrow (Wednesday).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday made three changes to its lineup for the third T20I against New Zealand scheduled to take place in Dunedin on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The playing XI for Pakistan was announced, featuring three significant alterations. Osman Mir, Amir Jamal, and Abbas Afridi have been excluded from the team.

In their places, national team members Waseem Junior, Mohammad Nawaz, and Zaman Khan were included and are set to showcase their skills in the third T20I against New Zealand.

The Pakistani playing XI includes Mohammad Rizwan, Saifullah Bangash, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Waseem Junior, Zaman Khan, and Haris Rauf.

It is important to note that Abbas Afridi is ruled out of this match due to a stomach muscle strain. There is no indication of a severe injury, and a decision on his availability for the next two matches will be made later.

It may also be mentioned here that Abbas Afridi claimed 3 wickets in the first match and 2 wickets in the second match against New Zealand.