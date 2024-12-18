Pakistan-Malaysia Fifth Place Match Washed Out
Muhammad Rameez Published December 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The fifth position contest between Pakistan and Malaysia of the ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday was washed out due to rain.
Opting to bat first, Pakistan scored 115 for six in 20 overs. Areesha Ansari coming to bat at number six top-scored with an unbeaten 42 off 35 balls, hitting six fours.
In turn, the hosts lost two wickets for five runs in 3.2 overs after the match was stopped due to rain and ultimately ended in a no result. Both the wickets to fall were clinched by Mahnoor Zaib, who returned with bowling figures of 1.
2-0-2-2.
Pakistan will now return home after they could not qualify for the Super Four Stage, losing both their group matches against India and Nepal. Pakistan will travel again to Malaysia to take part in the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup set to take place from 18 January to 2 February 2025.
Scores in brief:
No result
Pakistan U19 115-6, 20 overs (Areesha Ansari 42 not out, Maham Anees 22)
Malaysia 5-2, 3.2 overs (Mahnoor Zaib 2-2)
