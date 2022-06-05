Pakistan, Malaysia hockey match ends in a draw

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The match between Pakistan and Malaysia of the ongoing Five-A-Side Hockey Tournament ended in a 5-5 draw at Lausanne, Switzerland on Sunday.

According to the details, for Pakistan, Aqeel Ahmed scored the goal in the 6th minute followed by Abdul Rehman in the 7th minute of the game.

In the 10th and 13th minutes of the game, Frados scored two goals to level the match for Malaysia.

Hakeemullah of Malaysia scored a goal in the 16th minute to give Malaysia a 3-2 lead which was leveled 3-3 by Pakistan's Arshad Liaquat in the 17th minute of the match.

Pakistan's captain Tazeem Al Hassan also scored a goal in the 17th minute while Hakeemullah of Malaysia scored a goal to level the match by 4-4 again in the 19th minute.

In the last moments of the game, Arshad Liaqat scored a goal to give Pakistan a 5-4 lead but soon after, Noor Nabi of Malaysia scored a goal to level the match by 5-5. The national team was accompanied by head coach Olympian Rehan Butt and coach Olympian Waqas Sharif.