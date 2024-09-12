Pakistan, Malaysia, India Earn Victories In Asian Champions Trophy
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 12, 2024 | 08:04 PM
Pakistan, Malaysia and India claimed significant victories on day four of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Pakistan, Malaysia and India claimed significant victories on day four of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China.
According to details, the stakes were high, with teams pushing for semifinal spots, and the action on the field did not disappoint.
Pakistan continued their unbeaten run with a convincing 5-1 win against China, moving up to second place in the standings. Ahmad Nadeem (36', 56') and Hannan Shahid (46', 60') led Pakistan’s charge, each scoring twice. Pakistan weathered an early surge from the hosts, who created several scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize.
Rehman Abdul (23’) opened the scoring for Pakistan, and Nadeem and Shahid's clinical finishing sealed a comprehensive victory. Despite a late goal from China’s Jiesheng Gao (48’), Pakistan’s defense remained unshaken. Hero of the Match, Hannan Shahid, praised his teammates: "It's a collective effort. We are learning with each match, and today, we showed discipline by conceding fewer cards."
Malaysia's determination was evident as they secured a hard-fought 5-4 win over Japan, climbing to fourth in the points table. With goals from Syed Cholan (12’, 40’), Norsyafiq Sumantri (21’), Syarman Mat (47’), and Kamal Abu Azrai (48’), Malaysia held off a resilient Japanese side. Hero of the Match, Aiman Rozemi, expressed the team’s resolve: "After our 1-8 loss to India, we knew we had to come together as a unit.
I'm proud of our fight today."
Japan, fresh off a Sultan Azlan Shah Cup victory, responded with a valiant effort, including goals from Ken Nagayoshi (24’, 28’) and Kazumasa Matsumoto (51’). Despite Japan’s late push, Malaysia's defense held firm to secure the win.
Defending champions India extended their unbeaten run with a solid 3-1 victory over Korea, courtesy of goals from Araijeet Singh Hundal (8’) and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (9’, 43’), who surpassed 200 international goals during the match. The win cemented India's place at the top of the points table, keeping their momentum heading into the semifinals.
"Korea is a strong team, but our mantra today was to defend well," said India’s Hero of the Match, Suraj Karkera, whose goalkeeping was pivotal in securing the win. Korea fought back with a goal by Jihun Yang (30’) but couldn’t break down India’s disciplined defense. Harmanpreet's powerful drag flick in the third quarter gave India a commanding lead, while Korea struggled to find the net despite several attempts.
With one day remaining in the league stage, India leads the table, followed by Pakistan, Korea, and Malaysia. The race for semifinal spots heats up as teams prepare for their final pool-stage matches, promising more electrifying action in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy.
APP/vad-msr
Recent Stories
Court reserves verdict in bail pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
Governor distributes sports cycles among cyclists of Jashan-e-Azadi, President A ..
President for further expanding trade ties with Sweden, Belgium
CM Bugti directs to implement demands of artist Naseer Ahmed soon
Punjab Sports Dept to extend full support to PBCC for T20 Blind World Cup
Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations reach to peak in KP
SC disposes of contempt case against Vawda, TV channels
FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members
IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops
Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards
SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers ove ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Governor distributes sports cycles among cyclists of Jashan-e-Azadi, President Asif Ali Zardari Cycl ..11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Sports Dept to extend full support to PBCC for T20 Blind World Cup11 minutes ago
-
National athlete Zia Mashwani calls on Adviser to CM on Sports, Youth Affairs4 hours ago
-
Moin Khan asks Indian legends to ensure Indian team’s participation in ICC Champions Trophy4 hours ago
-
Pak cueists to feature in World Snooker C'ships5 hours ago
-
Arteta agrees new Arsenal deal: reports17 minutes ago
-
Arsenal's Odegaard set to miss key Premier League matches1 day ago
-
UAJK concludes inter universities sports championship1 day ago
-
Pak team gears up for World Beach Kabaddi1 day ago
-
Afghanistan-New Zealand Test second day called off after 'huge mess'2 days ago
-
FIH confirm nominations received for upcoming elections2 days ago
-
Usman Wazeer set to face Indian rival in highly-anticipated bout2 days ago