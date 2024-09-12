Open Menu

Pakistan, Malaysia, India Earn Victories In Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan, Malaysia and India claimed significant victories on day four of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China

According to details, the stakes were high, with teams pushing for semifinal spots, and the action on the field did not disappoint.

Pakistan continued their unbeaten run with a convincing 5-1 win against China, moving up to second place in the standings. Ahmad Nadeem (36', 56') and Hannan Shahid (46', 60') led Pakistan’s charge, each scoring twice. Pakistan weathered an early surge from the hosts, who created several scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize.

Rehman Abdul (23’) opened the scoring for Pakistan, and Nadeem and Shahid's clinical finishing sealed a comprehensive victory. Despite a late goal from China’s Jiesheng Gao (48’), Pakistan’s defense remained unshaken. Hero of the Match, Hannan Shahid, praised his teammates: "It's a collective effort. We are learning with each match, and today, we showed discipline by conceding fewer cards."

Malaysia's determination was evident as they secured a hard-fought 5-4 win over Japan, climbing to fourth in the points table. With goals from Syed Cholan (12’, 40’), Norsyafiq Sumantri (21’), Syarman Mat (47’), and Kamal Abu Azrai (48’), Malaysia held off a resilient Japanese side. Hero of the Match, Aiman Rozemi, expressed the team’s resolve: "After our 1-8 loss to India, we knew we had to come together as a unit.

I'm proud of our fight today."

Japan, fresh off a Sultan Azlan Shah Cup victory, responded with a valiant effort, including goals from Ken Nagayoshi (24’, 28’) and Kazumasa Matsumoto (51’). Despite Japan’s late push, Malaysia's defense held firm to secure the win.

Defending champions India extended their unbeaten run with a solid 3-1 victory over Korea, courtesy of goals from Araijeet Singh Hundal (8’) and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (9’, 43’), who surpassed 200 international goals during the match. The win cemented India's place at the top of the points table, keeping their momentum heading into the semifinals.

"Korea is a strong team, but our mantra today was to defend well," said India’s Hero of the Match, Suraj Karkera, whose goalkeeping was pivotal in securing the win. Korea fought back with a goal by Jihun Yang (30’) but couldn’t break down India’s disciplined defense. Harmanpreet's powerful drag flick in the third quarter gave India a commanding lead, while Korea struggled to find the net despite several attempts.

With one day remaining in the league stage, India leads the table, followed by Pakistan, Korea, and Malaysia. The race for semifinal spots heats up as teams prepare for their final pool-stage matches, promising more electrifying action in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy.

More Stories From Sports