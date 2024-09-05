Pakistan Martyrs Gold Cup Hockey Tournament from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The MH Atif Hockey academy Faisalabad is proud to announce the fifth edition of the Pakistan Martyrs Gold Cup Hockey Tournament, scheduled to take place at the Faisalabad Hockey Stadium from September 6 to 13.

The tournament is patronized by Olympian Rao Saleem Nazim, Founder Chairman of the Academy, with Olympian Khalid Bashir serving as the Tournament Director, said a press release.