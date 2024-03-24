Pakistan Master Tenpin Bowling C'ship In April
Muhammad Rameez Published March 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would be holding Pakistan Master Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi from April 27 to 30
According to President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation Ijazur Rehman, players from all over the country would participate in the Championship.
Two categories competitions will be held in the championship, including men's singles and men's doubles, he said.
The registration of players to participate in the championship would be opened on April 1 and the players who wish to participate in the championship can register their Names by April 15.
The championship would continue till April 30 and the first runner-up in the men's singles events of the championship will be awarded a prize money of two lakh rupees, while the second and third runners-up will get a prize money of one lakh rupees and fifty thousand rupees respectively.
Prize money for the men's doubles competition include the first runner-up will get a prize money of Rs 100,000 while the second and third runners-up will be awarded a prize of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Sports
-
Naseem to showcase his exceptional talent in The Hundred1 hour ago
-
Amjad Aziz Malik receives greetings on award of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz2 hours ago
-
Motorcycling: Portugal MotoGP sprint result17 hours ago
-
Karunaratne half-ton keeps Sri Lanka in control against Bangladesh20 hours ago
-
Ex-foreign secretary, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 8922 hours ago
-
Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket24 hours ago
-
Vishwa takes four to leave Bangladesh trailing by 921 day ago
-
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 891 day ago
-
MLB launches investigation of Ohtani and ex-interpreter scandal22 hours ago
-
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection2 days ago
-
Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee2 days ago
-
Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar2 days ago