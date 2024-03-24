ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would be holding Pakistan Master Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi from April 27 to 30

According to President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation Ijazur Rehman, players from all over the country would participate in the Championship.

Two categories competitions will be held in the championship, including men's singles and men's doubles, he said.

The registration of players to participate in the championship would be opened on April 1 and the players who wish to participate in the championship can register their Names by April 15.

The championship would continue till April 30 and the first runner-up in the men's singles events of the championship will be awarded a prize money of two lakh rupees, while the second and third runners-up will get a prize money of one lakh rupees and fifty thousand rupees respectively.

Prize money for the men's doubles competition include the first runner-up will get a prize money of Rs 100,000 while the second and third runners-up will be awarded a prize of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.