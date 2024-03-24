Open Menu

Pakistan Master Tenpin Bowling C'ship In April

Muhammad Rameez Published March 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan Master Tenpin Bowling C'ship in April

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would be holding Pakistan Master Tenpin Bowling Championship at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi from April 27 to 30

According to President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation Ijazur Rehman, players from all over the country would participate in the Championship.

Two categories competitions will be held in the championship, including men's singles and men's doubles, he said.

The registration of players to participate in the championship would be opened on April 1 and the players who wish to participate in the championship can register their Names by April 15.

The championship would continue till April 30 and the first runner-up in the men's singles events of the championship will be awarded a prize money of two lakh rupees, while the second and third runners-up will get a prize money of one lakh rupees and fifty thousand rupees respectively.

Prize money for the men's doubles competition include the first runner-up will get a prize money of Rs 100,000 while the second and third runners-up will be awarded a prize of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rawalpindi Money April All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

18 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

18 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

18 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

18 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

18 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

18 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

18 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

18 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

19 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports