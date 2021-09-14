Pakistan men to travel to Bangladesh after five years

The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will travel to Bangladesh after five years to play the hosts in three T20 Internationals and two ICC World Test Championship matches after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th September, 2021) The Pakistan men’s national cricket team will travel to Bangladesh after five years to play the hosts in three T20 Internationals and two ICC World Test Championship matches after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The national side’s tour is part of the Future Tours Programme and will commence with the T20I series, which will be staged at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, on 19 November. The second and third T20Is will be played on 20 and 22 November.

The two teams will then travel to Chattogram for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium from 26-30 November. This match will see the two sides face-off in the apex form of the game on Bangladeshi soil for the first time since May 2015, when Pakistan won the two-match series by completing a win in the final Test by a mammoth 328 runs.

The two teams will return to Dhaka to play the final Test, which will start from 4 December.

Pakistan are ranked second on the ICC World Test Championship points table with one win in two matches, while Bangladesh are yet to kick of their campaign.

Pakistan have immaculate record in Tests against Bangladesh with 10 wins from 11 matches. They also enjoy an impressive record in the T20Is against Bangladesh with 10 wins from 12 matches.

The date of the national team’s departure will be announced in due course.

Fixtures:

19 Nov – First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

20 Nov – Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

22 Nov – Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

26-30 Nov – First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

4-8 Dec – Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka