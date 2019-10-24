UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Men, Women Squash Teams To Feature In South Asian Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 06:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan men and women squash teams will participate in the South Asian Games 2019, scheduled to be held in Nepal from December 1 to 10 .

The trails for women team are underway wherein a total of six female players are taking part, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Faiza Zafar, Madina Zafar, Amna Fayaz, Komal Khan, Muqaddas Ashraf and Saima Ashraf are participating in the trials.

The trials would continue for next two days and the final team for participation in the extravaganza would be announced after the completion of matches. The training camp would be conducted to prepare the players for the upcoming Championship.

