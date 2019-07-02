Pakistan Men, Women Throwball teams to participate in Asian Championship in Malaysia

Pakistan Men and Women Throwball teams will participate in the forthcoming Asian Throwball Championship to be played in Malaysia from August 30 to September 2, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ):Pakistan Men and Women Throwball teams will participate in the forthcoming Asian Throwball Championship to be played in Malaysia from August 30 to September 2, 2019.

This was stated by Secretary General Pakistan Throwball Federation Maqbool Arain while talking to APP on phone soon after concluding of a week-long Advance Level-III Men and Women Course at Khanspur under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Throwball Associations.

More than 100 participants, both male and female went through rigorous and hectic schedule by learning much updated rules and regulations of throwball.

It was joint venture of the Pakistan Throwball and Rockball Federations, he said, adding the successful participants of the course would be sent to represent Pakistan in the Asian Throwball Seminar to be held in Singapore in March 2020.

He said, Muhammad Razzaq Gill, Secretary Wapda Sports Board was the chief guest in closing ceremony who distributed certificates among the participants. He also announced in speech that Pakistan Wapda is interested in getting affiliation with Pakistan Throwball Federation and intended to participate in the next upcoming National Men and Women Throwball Championships as well. Wapda will soon form their teams and mostly the talented players from different provinces would also get job opportunities through Wapda. He lauded Pakistan Wapda management for their key contribution in the promotion of sports in Pakistan.

He said all the three position holders of the Course would be sent to Singapur to attend the Asian Throwball Seminar and learn more good things about the game. It would certainly helpful for Pakistan to have qualified referees and coaches in the game, Maqbool Arain added.

He disclosed that Sonia Shah, hailing from Hyderabad got first position, followed by Masood Khan of Peshawar and Asifa of Muscut, UAE and all the three would be sent to Singapore.

When contacted, Ume Laila, the General Secretary of the Pakistan Rockball Federation, she disclosed that the course imparted good to the participants of both throwball and rockball game. He said Pakistan Rockball team would of Men and Women would participate in the Asian Rockball Championship at Bangladesh from November 20-24, 2019.

In this occasion, Arshad Hussain Secretary KP Throwball, Mushraf Khan, Manager Pakistan Wapda, Rana Sajjad, Secretary Punjab Throwball, Manzoor Saprah, Secretary Baluchistan, Rana Tanveer, Secretary Islamabad, Ms. Aisha Razak, Secretary PWTA, Adnan Tareen, Secretary Sindh, Darakshan Ehsan Secretary, SWTA, Arshad Khan, Coordinator PTF, Batool Kazim, V. President PWTA, Shah Nawaz Alan, Secretary Karachi Students Olympic, Asghar Anjum, Secretary Punjab Student Olympic, Rashid Rajput, Pakistan Police, Shoaib Ul Haq, Dir Rocball Association, Sami Ullah Kham were also present.