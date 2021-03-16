Pakistan military accountant general national annual games ends

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Military Accountant General Defence National Annual Games come to an end with Lahore claiming the overall Athletic Meet trophy here on Tuesday.

Account General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan, Director Local Audit Defence Services Syed Abdus Salam, other high ranking officials from all across Pakistan, players and officials were also present during the colourful prize distribution ceremony.

Lahore claimed the overall trophy of the Athletic Meet by securing 84 points, followed by Rawalpindi with 76 Points and Quetta remained at third with 67 points.

Rawalpindi claimed the winner trophy of the Tennis after defeating host Peshawar team by 3-0 while the hockey trophy was also won by Rawalpindi when a super-fit team of Rawalpindi defeated POF Wah team by 2-1 in a thrilling final match played at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium.

Earlier, in the hockey match played at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi defeated strong POF Wah team by 2-1 in the thrilling final played at a rattling pace. Both Rawalpindi and POF Wah played attacking games and received thundering applause from the sitting spectators.

POA Wah team took the lead through center striker and team skipper Aamir Rashid on penalty corner conversion. After taking lead, POA Wah team kept up pressure to double the lead but the strong defence line of Rawalpindi did not allow their forwards. It was in the third and fourth quarters when Rawalpindi succeeded in scoring two quick goals to make the tally 2-1.

For Rawalpindi, right winger Safdar Hussain and inside left Muhammad Usman were the scorers.

Safdar Hussain and Muhammad Usman scored both the goals on the field attempts. Thus Rawalpindi won the final match by 2-1.

In the Tennis event, Rawalpindi defeated Peshawar by 3-0. The teeam of Rawalpindi comprising Badar Khan, Muhamamd Ali, Syed Asif Hussain recorded victories against their respective rivals from Peshawar including Muhammad Ismail Khan, Muhammad Naeem and Usman Khattak. Zia Ullah Jan (Peshawar) and Waqas Ahmad (Rawalpindi) were the reserve players in Tennis.

A total of 140 players from nine different stations including Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Wah Cntt, Quetta and Peshawar took part in Games comprising Tennis, Hockey and Athletics.

Speaking on this occasion, Murtaz Khan appreciated the athletes for their enthusiastic participation. He said the Games are very much important because of their hectic schedule and is a source for physical and mental strength.

The Games, he said, refresh their mental and physical capabilities. He said the Games lauded the organizing secretary Syed Abdus Salam Asif for ensuring due facilities to the players during the Games. He also lauded the support extended by Directorate General sports KP for providing a class sporting facilities inside one wall.

Syed Abdus Salam Asif thanked the chief guest and other officials for extending support in making the event a success. He also congratulated the players who took positions in different Games and Athletic Meet. He said these PMAD National Games are held annually since inception of Pakistan and flourishing much needed talent to the national teams in different Games.