Pakistan Move In AVC Challenger Cup Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 06, 2024 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Men's Volleyball Team secured a thrilling victory against Vietnam in the Quarterfinals of the AVC

Challenger Cup.

Pakistan triumphed with a score of 3-2 sets, with points being 19-25, 27-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12. It was a closely contested match, showcasing excellent performance from both teams.

This victory propels Pakistan into the Semifinals, where they will face either Korea or Bahrain on June 8.This remarkable achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the playersand the strategic leadership of Ch Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.

On the same day, the Pakistan Junior Team competed against Iran in the CAVA U-18 VolleyballChampionship. Despite a valiant effort, Pakistan narrowly lost the match by 2-3 sets, with scores of 25-23, 25-13, 22-25, 21-25, and 8-15. The match was intensely competitive, highlighting the potential and skill of the young athletes.

