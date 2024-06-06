Pakistan Move In AVC Challenger Cup Semis
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 06, 2024 | 11:50 PM
The Pakistan Men's Volleyball Team secured a thrilling victory against Vietnam in the Quarterfinals of the AVC
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Men's Volleyball Team secured a thrilling victory against Vietnam in the Quarterfinals of the AVC
Challenger Cup.
Pakistan triumphed with a score of 3-2 sets, with points being 19-25, 27-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12. It was a closely contested match, showcasing excellent performance from both teams.
This victory propels Pakistan into the Semifinals, where they will face either Korea or Bahrain on June 8.This remarkable achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the playersand the strategic leadership of Ch Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation.
On the same day, the Pakistan Junior Team competed against Iran in the CAVA U-18 VolleyballChampionship. Despite a valiant effort, Pakistan narrowly lost the match by 2-3 sets, with scores of 25-23, 25-13, 22-25, 21-25, and 8-15. The match was intensely competitive, highlighting the potential and skill of the young athletes.
Recent Stories
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor
Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari
Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells
ADC chairs agriculture census meeting
DG KDA calls for collective efforts to financially strengthen KDA
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan suffer defeat against Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifiers22 minutes ago
-
Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race1 hour ago
-
Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race2 hours ago
-
T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors4 hours ago
-
Maddison, Jones cut from England squad for Euro 20244 hours ago
-
Djokovic says knee operation 'went well', no return date set8 hours ago
-
PBBF forms committee to oversee KBBA affairs10 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, France seal semifinal spots in Men’s Nations Cup14 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update1 day ago
-
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis1 day ago