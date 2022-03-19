UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Move In Wheelchair Tennis Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 19, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Pakistan move in Wheelchair Tennis semis

Pakistan has moved in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier Cup at Antalya Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan has moved in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier Cup at Antalya Turkey.

In the semifinals, Pakistan would play against the winner of Asia Group B, either Australia or Iraq on Sunday at Magsaysay Tennis academy.

Earlier, Pakistan lost to Malaysia in the 2nd Round Robin Match by 3-0. The seven nations from Asia were competing in this ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier. The winner of all regionsWould qualify for World group event at Portugal next month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis World Australia Turkey Iraq Antalya Portugal Malaysia Sunday Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

Machinations of opposition bound to fail: Barriste ..

Machinations of opposition bound to fail: Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif

2 minutes ago
 Polo Super League: Remington Stars triumphant

Polo Super League: Remington Stars triumphant

2 minutes ago
 PTI enjoys public, parliamentary support in KP: CM ..

PTI enjoys public, parliamentary support in KP: CM

2 minutes ago
 11 more diagnosed Covid positive in district

11 more diagnosed Covid positive in district

2 minutes ago
 "The Kashmir Files" nefarious plan to stoke commun ..

"The Kashmir Files" nefarious plan to stoke communal discard in India: Moosvi

5 minutes ago
 RPO Sargodha listens to 44 appeals by cops

RPO Sargodha listens to 44 appeals by cops

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>