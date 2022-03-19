Pakistan move in Wheelchair Tennis semis

Pakistan has moved in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier Cup at Antalya Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan has moved in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier Cup at Antalya Turkey.

In the semifinals, Pakistan would play against the winner of Asia Group B, either Australia or Iraq on Sunday at Magsaysay Tennis academy.

Earlier, Pakistan lost to Malaysia in the 2nd Round Robin Match by 3-0. The seven nations from Asia were competing in this ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier. The winner of all regionsWould qualify for World group event at Portugal next month.