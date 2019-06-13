UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Must Perform 'A Plus' If They Want To Stay In 2019 CWC: Waqar Younis

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:31 PM

Pakistan must perform 'A plus' if they want to stay in 2019 CWC: Waqar Younis

Encouraging the green-shirts for their upcoming clash against India at Old Trafford, former Skipper Waqar Younis on Thursday said Pakistan have to give an 'A plus' performance if they want to stay in the 2019 Cricket World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Encouraging the green-shirts for their upcoming clash against India at Old Trafford, former Skipper Waqar Younis on Thursday said Pakistan have to give an 'A plus' performance if they want to stay in the 2019 cricket World Cup.

He said Pakistani players must display the same show as they had put up against India in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, pointing out that they were not really going full throttle and being a bit more watchful.

Pakistan missed a trick with the new ball, in their defeat to Australia at Taunton, Waqar said in an ICC Column.

He said Pak-India match had always meant so much to both countries.

Pakistan's track record was very mixed, but that's all gone. That's all history. It's a new game, a new day, he added.

He said I hope Pakistan have got their best game in the locker for India, who showed against Australia that they were a very fine side, he said.

Once you don't lose any wickets early on, it becomes easier because the ball doesn't swing and batting becomes easier, he said.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was not on his toes and Mohammad Amir didn't get any support from the other end, he said.

Waqar said Amir bowled nicely even with the new ball and could have picked up more than five wickets. He is mentally very, very strong and a match-winner.

He said it may be that coach Mickey Arthur looks at changing the team for Sunday. I spoke to Mickey in Taunton and he was thinking in terms of horses for courses, and I agree with him to an extent, he added.

Shadab is the key man in this side and I think they will look to bring him back in against India. They might go for five bowlers, use four pacers and Shadab and drop someone like Shoaib Malik, he added.

He said going from a defeat to playing the old rivalry against India isn't going to be easy. India probably watched the Australia game very closely and know what needs to be done, he said and added that Pakistan need to lift themselves up and I hope they bring their best on Sunday.

