Pakistan name 12 for first Test against Bangladesh

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Pakistan on Thursday announced their 12-player squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, which will be played at the Ch. Zahoor Ahmed cricket Stadium, Chittagong from tomorrow, Friday. The match will start at 1000 local time.

Squad (in alphabetical order): Babar Azam - Captain Mohammad Rizwan - Vice captain (wicketkeeper) Abdullah Shafique Abid Ali Azhar Ali Faheem Ashraf Fawad Alam Hasan Ali Imam-ul-Haq Nauman Ali Sajid Khan Shaheen Shah AfridiThe second Test will commence from Saturday, December 4 at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium Mirpur, Dhaka.