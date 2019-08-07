Pakistan name 15-player squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup

“Victories in Sri Lanka and South Africa have uplifted the team’s morale and we are hopeful of their success in the tournament,” says Saleem Jaffar, Chairman Junior Selection Committee

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th March, 2019) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a 15-member line-up for the ACC U19 Asia Cup, which will run from 5 to 14 September in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan will enter the tournament at the back of a remarkable run – 10 wins in last 12 matches – after defeating Sri Lanka (3-2) and South Africa (7-0) in their backyards.

Wicketkeeper-batsmen Rohail Nazir has been retained as the side, while Haider Ali will perform the task of his deputy.

Considering the conditions in Sri Lanka, the junior selection committee, under the chairmanship of Saleem Jaffar, has made two changes in the side that toured South Africa.

Shiraz Khan, right-arm fast-bowler, and Saim Ayub, left-handed top-order batsman, have been replaced by opening batsman Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Abu Huraira, a right-arm off-spinner from Dera Murad Jamali.

Chairman, Junior Selection Committee Saleem Jaffar said: “After accessing conditions in Sri Lanka, we have made two changes in the side from the one that toured South Africa.

“The thought process behind this selection focuses on the preparation of players for the next year’s junior world cup and the desired grooming required for becoming a part of Pakistan’s senior side in the future.

“Victories in Sri Lanka and South Africa have uplifted the confidence of our boys. Their fitness level and morale is on the high. And, this makes us confidence of success in the Asia Cup.”

The other seven teams participating in the tournament are the hosts Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Nepal and Kuwait.

The 15 selected players are as follows:

Rohail Nazir (Islamabad) (captain, wicketkeeper), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi) (vice-captain), Aamir Ali (Larkana), Abu Huraira (DM Jamali), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Quetta), Akhtar Shah (Quetta), Fahad Munir (Lahore), Mohammad Aamir (Peshawar), Mohammad Abbas Afridi (FATA), Mohammad Basit Ali (Multan), Mohammad Haris (Peshawar), Mohammad Irfan Khan (Faisalabad), Mohammad Wasim JR (FATA), Naseem Shah (Lahore) and Qasim Akram (Lahore).

Reserves:

Jahanzaib Sultan (Karachi), Saim Ayub (Karachi), Syed Raza ul Hasan (Hyderabad), Shiraz Khan (Rawalpindi) and Zaman Khan (AJK)