Pakistan Name Squad For 3rd Test

Muhammad Rameez Published October 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan have confirmed their Playing XI for the third Test against England, set to take place at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium from Thursday.

The squad includes Playing XI for the Third Test: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mehmood.

Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 9:30am on Thursday, with the first ball to be bowled at 10am. The series is poised at 1-1, following two thrilling Tests in Multan.

England dominated the first Test, securing a convincing innings and 47-run victory. Pakistan bounced back strongly in the second Test, winning by 152 runs.

