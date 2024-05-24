Open Menu

Pakistan Name Squad For Historic Volleyball Series Against Australia

Muhammad Rameez Published May 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Pakistan name squad for historic Volleyball Series against Australia

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Friday had named a 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match volleyball series against Australia, marking the Australian team’s first visit to Pakistan.

According to PVF Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, the Pakistani squad, led by Murad Jehan and vice-captained by Muhammad Kashif Naveed, would compete at full strength against the strong Australian team. The series promises to be a thrilling competition for both teams and the entry for fans and supporters was free.

The Australian team, comprising 20 members, would arrive in Islamabad on Sunday, May 26. The matches would be held at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on May 28, 29, and 30, starting at 6:30pm.

Yaqoob encouraged fans to come and cheer for the Pakistani team, which recently won the Central Asian Volleyball League.

He also emphasized the need for government support to promote volleyball in Pakistan, despite the lack of resources.

The Pakistani squad includes Waleed Khan, Murad Khan, Aimal Khan, Usman Faryad Ali, Fakhar Ud Din, Afaq Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Musawer Khan, Muhammad Hamad, Haider Ali, Nasir Ali, and Muhammad Yaseen. Argentine Ruben Wolochin would be the head coach, assisted by Saeed Ahmed Khan Sady and Ehsan Iqbal. Brazilian Lucas Rodrigues would serve as the physical trainer, and Muhammad Ismail Khan, Muhammad Sulaiman Amin, and Juan Cobucci will join as assistant scout man.

Schedule- First Match: Pakistan vs Australia, May 28, 6:30pm; Second Match: Pakistan vs Australia, May 29, 6:30pm; Third Match: Pakistan vs Australia, May 30, 6:30pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Australia Sports Visit Man Nasir May Sunday Government Asia Coach

Recent Stories

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

48 minutes ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

1 hour ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

6 hours ago
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

15 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

15 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

15 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

15 hours ago
 Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaga ..

Baloch youth being misled through baseless propaganda: Bugti

15 hours ago
 UK political leaders campaign battle for elections ..

UK political leaders campaign battle for elections starts

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports