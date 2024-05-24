Pakistan Name Squad For Historic Volleyball Series Against Australia
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Friday had named a 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match volleyball series against Australia, marking the Australian team’s first visit to Pakistan.
According to PVF Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, the Pakistani squad, led by Murad Jehan and vice-captained by Muhammad Kashif Naveed, would compete at full strength against the strong Australian team. The series promises to be a thrilling competition for both teams and the entry for fans and supporters was free.
The Australian team, comprising 20 members, would arrive in Islamabad on Sunday, May 26. The matches would be held at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex on May 28, 29, and 30, starting at 6:30pm.
Yaqoob encouraged fans to come and cheer for the Pakistani team, which recently won the Central Asian Volleyball League.
He also emphasized the need for government support to promote volleyball in Pakistan, despite the lack of resources.
The Pakistani squad includes Waleed Khan, Murad Khan, Aimal Khan, Usman Faryad Ali, Fakhar Ud Din, Afaq Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Musawer Khan, Muhammad Hamad, Haider Ali, Nasir Ali, and Muhammad Yaseen. Argentine Ruben Wolochin would be the head coach, assisted by Saeed Ahmed Khan Sady and Ehsan Iqbal. Brazilian Lucas Rodrigues would serve as the physical trainer, and Muhammad Ismail Khan, Muhammad Sulaiman Amin, and Juan Cobucci will join as assistant scout man.
Schedule- First Match: Pakistan vs Australia, May 28, 6:30pm; Second Match: Pakistan vs Australia, May 29, 6:30pm; Third Match: Pakistan vs Australia, May 30, 6:30pm.
