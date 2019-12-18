UrduPoint.com
Pakistan National Shooting Ball Championship To Start From Dec 20

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:55 PM

The Pakistan National Shooting Ball Championship would start from Friday and continued till December 22 at Survey Sports Complex Pathan Goth Hussain Abad Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan National Shooting Ball Championship would start from Friday and continued till December 22 at Survey Sports Complex Pathan Goth Hussain Abad Hyderabad.

According to details, the mega event was being organised in collaboration with Sindh Sports board and Youth Affairs division.

In this regard, President Pakistan Shooting Ball Championship Agha Sohail and Secretary Sindh sports and youth affairs Syed Mumtaz Ali shah visited the Survey Sports Complex and expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements.

He informed that 32 teams of 4 provinces and departments including 8 from Punjab, 6 each from Baluchistan and Sindh and one each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan would flex their muscles for gaining the national title.

On the occasion, Syed Imtiaz Ali shah said that all out efforts for the development of sports and introducing new talent in Sindh were taken, and for this purpose big events would also be organised in every city.

