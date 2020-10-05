Pakistan Navy retains National Shooting Championship title

Defending champion Pakistan Navy won the title of National Shooting Championship 2020 for the consecutive third time that took place at Army Marksmen Unit (AMU), Jhelum

Defending champion Pakistan Navy won the title of National Shooting Championship 2020 for the consecutive third time that took place at Army Marksmen Unit (AMU), Jhelum.

It was the 27th edition of the coveted event that is held every year, involving all national level teams that compete for the top honour, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan Navy emerged victorious for the third time in a row, claimed 17 gold, 17 silver and 11 bronze medals. Pakistan Army secured the runners-up position, while Pakistan Air Force ended third.

GOC 23 Div, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, who was the chief guest, gave away the medals to the winners. The week-long event was organized and hosted by Pakistan Army under the auspices of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP).

More than 300 Shooters belonging to the teams of Army, Navy, Air Force, Punjab, Sindh, WAPDA, ASF, Federal Rifle Association (FRA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the event and displayed their skills.

During the event, four new national records were made by Pakistan Navy shooters in the Rifle and Pistol Category in which Zeeshan Shakir Farid CPO/ PTI, Nadra Raees CPO/ PTI, Rabia Kabeer AB/ PT, Anas Rafi (Junior) from Pakistan Navy set new National records in Air Rifle Men, Prone Rifle Women, 25-meter Pistol women and Air Rifle Men Youth category respectively.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest appreciated the efforts put in by all players/juries and organizers for their active participation in the event.