Pakistan Navy rewards Fakhar Zaman with honorary rank of lieutenant

Fakhtar Zaman was given this reward for his outstanding performance in the field of cricket and his commitment to Pakistan Navy.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2020) Renowned cricketer Fakhar Zaman was rewarded with the honorary rank of lieutenant by Pakistan Navy in Karachi on Monday.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi awarded the player with the honorary rank of lieutenant; a statement released Pakistan Navy Spokesperson.

Naval Chief congratulated Zaman and his family while addressing the event. He said that Pakistan Navy is playing its role in promoting different sports. He said that the navy will keep supporting players in the future as well.

The military, civilian officials and PCB officials as well as former cricketers and Fakhr Zaman’s family took part in the ceremony.

Zaman joined Pakistan Navy in 2007 as a sailor and he won several awards for Pakistan Navy in the field of cricket during his career with the navy. He had represented Pakistan Navy in the International Defense Cricket Challenge Cup held in Australia in 2012.