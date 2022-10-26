UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Shooter Wins Bronze Medal In Maiden ISSF 2022 Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 26, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Pakistan Navy MCPO Ghulam Mustafa Bashir on Wednesday bagged Bronze Medal at 1st International Sports Shooting Federation (ISSF) Rifle and Pistol shooting Championship held at Cairo, Egypt

This championship served as a qualification event for the Summer Olympics scheduled at Paris, France in 2024, a Pakistan Navy news release received here said.

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Rasam Gul from Pakistan Navy participated in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event and represented National Flag during the said championship. Both shooters performed well and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir secured 3rd position. By securing Bronze Medal, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir not only qualified for participation in Paris Olympics 2024 but has reached No.

07 in the world ranking.

A total of 77 shooters from 37 countries participated in the championship. Upon return to Pakistan, both shooters were warmly received at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. The medal-winning performance of PN shooter is a testimony of Pakistan Navy efforts to promote shooting as a sport in Pakistan.

The Chief of the Naval Staff and the President of the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) applauded efforts put in by Pakistani shooters and expressed hope to bring more laurels for the nation in future.

