Pakistan Navy, Wapda advance in 28th National Challenge Football Cup

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Wapda recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing 28th National Challenge Football Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Monday.

International Footballers Tariq Lutfi and Sheikh Saddique graced the occasion as chief guests. Organizing Secretary Basit Kamal, officials were also present.

The first match played between Pakistan Navy and ptv provided great thrilling for the spectators. The two teams failed to score goal in the first half. PTV players tried their best to get lead although they had some goal-fetching chances.

Pakistan Navy also attacked their opponents' goal post but failed to score. Pakistan Navy forwarders had two chances in the first half but Awais Gul and Jibran attempts were wide from the goal-post.

Both the teams played well but it was the second half in which Pakistan Navy's Awais Gul succeeded in scoring a goal on the field attempt in the 66th minute to make the tally 1-0.

After taking lead, Pakistan Navy made attacks and it was in the 89th minute when right winger Abdul Rehman scored a goal on the field attempt.

Awais Gul, Jibran and Abdul Rehman made a move by exchanging the ball from the center line and when they entered the box, Jibran gave a free ball to right winger Abdul Rehman from the left who did nothing wrong in scoring the second goal to make the tally 2-0. PTV tried their hard to reduce the margin but failed.

In the second match Pakistan Wapda stunned Karachi Port Trust (KPT) by 3-0 in a one-sided affair. Wapda dominated the proceedings right from the outset of the match. Pakistan Wapda took the lead in the 10th minute when Zubair Qadeer international slammed in a beautiful goal from the 25-yard distance with his forceful kick.

After taking lead, Wapda kept up pressure and scored another goal in the 23rd minute when right winger Ashfaq Uddin netted a fine goal to make the tally 2-0 well before the first session. KPT after conceding two goals tried their hard to reduce the margin but their front-line failed to score.

It was in the second-half when Adnan Saeed scored the third goal on the field attempt to make the tally 3-0. Thus Wapda won the match and moved to next round.

Tomorrow Fixture: Pakistan Army to face PFF TigersCAA will meet Pakistan Railways