Pakistan Navy wins National Sailing Race Championship 2020

Pakistan Navy won the National Sailing Race Championship 2020 organized by Pakistan Navy Aquatic Club here

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy won the National Sailing Race Championship 2020 organized by Pakistan Navy Aquatic Club here.

The competition races were conducted at Open Sea near Clifton beach in the J/80 Class Boats, said a statement issued by ISPR here on Thursday.

During the National Sailing Race Championship 2020, three rounds of 15 different races were conducted amongst six participating teams.

In final round of the competition (Robin Series Races), teams including Army, Navy and PAF were shortlisted in which Pakistan Navy won the Championship.

The PN team comprising of Najeeb Ullah Khan (Helm), Raja Qasim Abbas, Khalid Hussain, Rahman Ullah and Tariq Ali won the Gold Medal by showing outstanding performance during the event.

The Pak Army team headed by Muhammad Ayub secured second position and subsequently PAF team led by Muhammad Sajjad Abbasi stood at third position.