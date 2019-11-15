UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Wins Sailing Event Of 33rd National Games

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:14 PM

Pakistan Navy Wins Sailing Event Of 33rd National Games

Pakistan Navy has won the sailing event of 33rd National Games of Pakistan by clinching 08 Gold, and 1 silver

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019) Pakistan Navy has won the sailing event of 33rd National Games of Pakistan by clinching 08 Gold, and 1 silver. The team of Pakistan Air Force was runner up of the event.

Medal award ceremony of the sailing event was held at National Sailing Club Karachi. Commander Karachi Rear Admiral ZahidIlyas graced the occasion as chief guest and gave away medals to winners of different teams. The chief guest admired the untiring efforts of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF) officials for successful conduct of the national event.

Sailing event of the 33rd National Games of Pakistan was held at Karachi under the auspices of Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Sailing Federation. Various competitions were conducted in eight different categories of boats including 470 Class, Laser Standard, RSX Windsurfing, Enterprise, Optimist, J/80 etc. 45 sailors including 10 females from Pakistan Army, Navy, PAF, WAPDA, KPK, Sindh and Balochistan participated in the event.

The medal award ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries from Armed Forces of Pakistan, civil organizations and professional sailors from across the country.

MEDAL LIST SAILING EVENT 33RD NATIONAL GAMES

Team Name

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total

Navy

8

1

-

9

PAF

1

3

4

8

Army

-

3

3

6

KPK

-

1

2

3

Sindh

-

1

-

1

Baluchistan

-

-

-

0

WAPDA

-

-

-

0

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Pakistan Navy WAPDA Enterprise Gold Silver Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against ..

15 minutes ago

PM Khan appreciates Pakistan army for national sec ..

39 minutes ago

Applications For e-Rozgaar Open Till 24th November

45 minutes ago

293 prisoners released on probation

7 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of Athar Maso ..

7 minutes ago

President condoles over destruction by Bulbul Cycl ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.