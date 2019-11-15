Pakistan Navy Wins Sailing Event Of 33rd National Games

Pakistan Navy has won the sailing event of 33rd National Games of Pakistan by clinching 08 Gold, and 1 silver

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019) Pakistan Navy has won the sailing event of 33rd National Games of Pakistan by clinching 08 Gold, and 1 silver. The team of Pakistan Air Force was runner up of the event.

Medal award ceremony of the sailing event was held at National Sailing Club Karachi. Commander Karachi Rear Admiral ZahidIlyas graced the occasion as chief guest and gave away medals to winners of different teams. The chief guest admired the untiring efforts of Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Sailing Federation (PSAF) officials for successful conduct of the national event.

Sailing event of the 33rd National Games of Pakistan was held at Karachi under the auspices of Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Sailing Federation. Various competitions were conducted in eight different categories of boats including 470 Class, Laser Standard, RSX Windsurfing, Enterprise, Optimist, J/80 etc. 45 sailors including 10 females from Pakistan Army, Navy, PAF, WAPDA, KPK, Sindh and Balochistan participated in the event.

The medal award ceremony was attended by a large number of dignitaries from Armed Forces of Pakistan, civil organizations and professional sailors from across the country.

MEDAL LIST SAILING EVENT 33RD NATIONAL GAMES