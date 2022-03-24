Pakistan need 278 on last day of third day against Australia

Pakistan set at 351 victory target started the run hunt bravely reaching 73 without loss on the fourth day of the third and final test against Australia here on Thursday at the Gadaffi stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan set at 351 victory target started the run hunt bravely reaching 73 without loss on the fourth day of the third and final test against Australia here on Thursday at the Gadaffi stadium.

The home team still needs further 278 to win the series decider on the final day tomorrow Friday.

The hosts will resume the last day of the last Test with the hope to play some responsible and sensible knocks to guide their side to crucial Test series victory.

Earlier Australia took a bold decision to declare their second innings at 227 for 3, setting Pakistan at a modest target.

The hosts started their second innings very carefully and ensured that they might not lose a single wicket and also contributed significant 73 runs so far for the opening -wicket partnership. Opener Imam-ul-Haq batted with authority and was unbeaten at 42 while the other opener Abdullah Shafique was unbeaten at 27 at the close of the fourth day's play.

During their pursuit to the target, Shafique had a close escape when Steve Smith's poor run in the slips continued as the Australia vice-captain couldn't hold onto a sharp chance off Marnus Labuschagne's penultimate ball of the day.

Earlier in the morning session, Pakistan missed out dismissal of inform Usman Khawaja who escaped on 31 after he was bowled off Naseem's no-ball and then umpire Aleem Dar was involved in an animated conversation with David Warner likely about how and where the veteran was running on the deteriorating pitch. Warner even removed his helmet and gloves, exchanging words with Dar before play resumed after nearly three minutes.

While Captain Pat Cummins declared the visitors' second innings at 227-3 shortly after the tea. At this stage Usman Khawaja was playing unbeaten at 104, which was his second successive century to round off a brilliant tour to the country of his birth.

The Lahore pitch encouraged Cummins after Pakistan collapsed to 268 in the first innings against the brutal reverse swing of Cummins and Mitchell Starc to concede a massive 123-runs lead. Usman Khawaja featured in three half-century stands and raised his hundred at the stroke of tea as Australia blunted the reverse swing of Naseem Shah (1-23) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-45) while scoring freely against spinners Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan.

Usman Khawaja made 97 in the drawn first test at Rawalpindi and followed with 160 and 44 not out at Karachi. Despite being ill on the opening day of this test, he scored 91 in the first innings. The left-hander has an impressive 496 runs at a series average of 165.33. Khawaja combined in a 96-run opening stand with David Warner, who was clean bowled on 51 by Afridi in the penultimate over before lunch.

Another key Aussie batter Labuschagne shared another brisk 65-run stand with Usman Khawaja before he swept hard at left-arm spinner Nauman and was caught at deep midwicket in the second session. Smith scored only 17 but on 7 became the fastest batter to 8,000 test runs in his 151st inning, one quicker than former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara. Naseem found the outside edge of Smith's bat soon after tea.

TEAMS Pakistan: Imam Ul Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon.