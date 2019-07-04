UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Need World Cup Miracle, Admits Sarfaraz

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:35 PM

Pakistan need World Cup miracle, admits Sarfaraz

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed admitted his team need a miracle to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals as they prepare for their final league game against Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed admitted his team need a miracle to qualify for the World Cup semi-finals as they prepare for their final league game against Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday.

Pakistan require an outlandishly big victory but if Bangladesh bat first, their chances of catching New Zealand will be gone.

"Obviously, we are here to win all the matches," said Sarfaraz, whose team have lost their past four one-day internationals against a fast-improving Bangladesh.

"We will do our best to win the last game as well to end on a high and we will do our best to achieve that but we need to be realistic, but if Allah helps then miracles can happen," he said.

"It's like you score 600, 500, 400 on a pitch then you think you can get the other team out for 50 and then win by a 316-run margin. If you think realistically, then we can only try.

"But the first real thing will be to win the match." Pakistan's highest total at the tournament is the 348-8 they made in their shock win over England.

The host nation's 397-6 against Afghanistan is the best of the World Cup so far.

Sarfaraz said it had been tough to post big totals on the pitches being used in the tournament.

"If you look at the tournament then, realistically, the tournament is of 280-300 totals," said Sarfaraz.

"If you look at the pitches, they were not for free-scoring. They were tough for batting with spin and the ball was not coming onto the bat." Pakistan were shot out for a paltry 105 in their first match, with the West Indies winning in just 13.4 overs, meaning they took a huge hit on run rate.

They won just one of their first five matches, coming back strongly to beat South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan to sit fifth in the 10-team table.

But England's victory against New Zealand on Wednesday left them with a virtually impossible task.

Those two teams plus Australia and India will almost certainly be the four semi-finalists.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Australia Bangladesh South Africa New Zealand Turkish Lira Post All Best

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges students to reach out to global ..

1 hour ago

Czech energy group EPH buys Uniper's assets in Fra ..

11 seconds ago

Australia's Langer says 'nothing dead' about South ..

12 seconds ago

Lahore city to receive more rain

15 seconds ago

UN Refugee Chief Says NGO Efforts 'More Crucial Th ..

18 seconds ago

UK Children's Commissioner Asks Future Prime Minis ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.