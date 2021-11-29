UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Needs 93 Runs To Win Against Bangladesh As Fourth Day Ends

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 04:22 PM

Pakistan needs 93 runs to win against Bangladesh as fourth day ends

The strong partnership between Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique has led Pakistan to a commanding position in ongoing first Test match against Bangladesh.

CHITTAGONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2021) Pakistan needed 93 runs to win the match as the fourth day of first Test match against Bangladesh came to an end.

Pakistan scored 109 without any loss in the second innings on the fourth day chasing a target of 202 in their first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday.

Abid Ali made 56 runs and Abdullah Shafique scored 53.

Earlier, Bangladesh was all out at 157 in the second innings on the fourth day of the first Test match. The host team which had already lost four wickets started their fourth day calmly. However, the Pakistani bowlers did excellent bowling and restricted them to 157 scores. Shaheen Shah Afridi took five wickets.

The host team set the target of 202.

Das and Hasan attempted to form a successful partnership for Bangladesh but they could not stay there for long as Sajid Khan Khan trapped him lbw and gave Pakistan another breakthrough.

Bangladesh led by 159 runs at the loss of six wickets at the end of the first session.

Bangladesh bowled Pakistan out for 286 a day earlier at the stoke of tea on the third day to take a 44- run lead into the second innings thanks to the mesmerising bowling of Taijul, who finished with 7-116.

But Pakistan had struck back spectacularly with Shaheen Afridi dismissing Shadman islam (one), Najmul Hossain (zero) and Saif Hasan (18) to finish the day 3-6 and reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at stumps.

Hasan Ali also scalped the wicket captain Mominul Haque for a duck to rob the hosts of their advantage.

Mushfiqur Rahim had remained unbeaten on 12 with debutant Yasir Ali.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Chittagong Stoke Lead Mominul Haque Afridi All

Recent Stories

3-days training of DVM students on ‘Animal Healt ..

3-days training of DVM students on ‘Animal Health monitoring framework’ at U ..

37 seconds ago
 Increased imports despite sharp fall in rupee valu ..

Increased imports despite sharp fall in rupee value astonishing: Mian Zahid Huss ..

16 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns Israeli President’s Storming of Al- ..

OIC Condemns Israeli President’s Storming of Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

16 minutes ago
 China Ready to Develop Closer Energy Partnership w ..

China Ready to Develop Closer Energy Partnership with Russia - Xi

2 minutes ago
 Kite seller arrested in sialkot

Kite seller arrested in sialkot

2 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons 34 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s ..

UAQ Ruler pardons 34 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.