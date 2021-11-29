Pakistan needs 93 runs to win against Bangladesh as fourth day ends

(@FahadShabbir)

The strong partnership between Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique has led Pakistan to a commanding position in ongoing first Test match against Bangladesh.

CHITTAGONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2021) Pakistan needed 93 runs to win the match as the fourth day of first Test match against Bangladesh came to an end.

Pakistan scored 109 without any loss in the second innings on the fourth day chasing a target of 202 in their first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday.

Abid Ali made 56 runs and Abdullah Shafique scored 53.

Earlier, Bangladesh was all out at 157 in the second innings on the fourth day of the first Test match. The host team which had already lost four wickets started their fourth day calmly. However, the Pakistani bowlers did excellent bowling and restricted them to 157 scores. Shaheen Shah Afridi took five wickets.

The host team set the target of 202.

Das and Hasan attempted to form a successful partnership for Bangladesh but they could not stay there for long as Sajid Khan Khan trapped him lbw and gave Pakistan another breakthrough.

Bangladesh led by 159 runs at the loss of six wickets at the end of the first session.

Bangladesh bowled Pakistan out for 286 a day earlier at the stoke of tea on the third day to take a 44- run lead into the second innings thanks to the mesmerising bowling of Taijul, who finished with 7-116.

But Pakistan had struck back spectacularly with Shaheen Afridi dismissing Shadman islam (one), Najmul Hossain (zero) and Saif Hasan (18) to finish the day 3-6 and reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at stumps.

Hasan Ali also scalped the wicket captain Mominul Haque for a duck to rob the hosts of their advantage.

Mushfiqur Rahim had remained unbeaten on 12 with debutant Yasir Ali.