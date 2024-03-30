Open Menu

Pakistan Netball Federation Elections On Sunday

Muhammad Rameez Published March 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan Netball Federation elections on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The elections for the new office bearers of Pakistan Netball Federation for the term of next four years would be held at Karachi on Sunday.

According to the details, the general council meeting of Pakistan Netball Federation would be held on Sunday in which new office bearers of the Federation will be elected for a term of next four years.

A report will also be presented in the meeting, on the performance of the federation of previous years and the activities of the federation.

Meanwhile the national men's and women's youth, junior, senior and national inter-schools netball indoor championships, beach championships, coaching courses, seminars, schedule of participation of national teams in international tournaments would also be announced.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Women Sunday

Recent Stories

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s atten ..

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

3 hours ago
 Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaulla ..

Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar

4 hours ago
 Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pa ..

Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy

5 hours ago
 1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

6 hours ago
 PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

7 hours ago
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

7 hours ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

19 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports