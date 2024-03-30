Pakistan Netball Federation Elections On Sunday
Muhammad Rameez Published March 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The elections for the new office bearers of Pakistan Netball Federation for the term of next four years would be held at Karachi on Sunday.
According to the details, the general council meeting of Pakistan Netball Federation would be held on Sunday in which new office bearers of the Federation will be elected for a term of next four years.
A report will also be presented in the meeting, on the performance of the federation of previous years and the activities of the federation.
Meanwhile the national men's and women's youth, junior, senior and national inter-schools netball indoor championships, beach championships, coaching courses, seminars, schedule of participation of national teams in international tournaments would also be announced.
