Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) announce committee for Netball C'ship

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) on Wednesday announced selection, rules and technical committee for the National Netball Championship scheduled to be held here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) on Wednesday announced selection, rules and technical committee for the National Netball Championship scheduled to be held here at the Hamidi Hall of Pakistan sports Complex from Thursday.

According to PNF President, Mudassar Razak Arain, Muhammad Mushrraf Khan would be head the Selection Committee while Malik Sameen Khan would chair the Rules and Technical Committee.

The Selection comprises Muhammad Mushrraf Khan (Chairman) and other members, Ms. Shazia Yousaf, Anwar Ahmed Ansari, Syed Gohar Raza, Yasir Javed and Khalid Pervaiz Chouhan.

Rules and Technical Committee includes Malik Sameen Khan (Chairman) and other members Syed Toqeer Ahmed (Balochistan), Muhammad Mushrraf Khan (Pakistan Wapda),Shazia Yousaf(Empire), Nisar Ahmed (Gilgit), Syed Gohar Raza (Secretary PNF), Rana Tanveer Ahmed (Islamabad) and Ajaz ul Haque(Sindh).

He said Pakistan team would participate in the World Netball Cup-2020 at Perth, Australia in October this year. "A total of 20 outstanding players will be selected during this Championship," he said.

He said the Chairman, Selection Committee should submit the report within a week after completion of the National Championship.

