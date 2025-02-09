Pakistan, New Zealand face injury scare prior to ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Already depleted by injury to important cricketers, Pakistan and New Zealand faced fresh injury scare to their players during the tri-nation series encounter at the Gaddafi stadium on Saturday night. Pakistan lost the match by 78 runs due to heroics of all-rounder Glenn Phillips.

Pakistan’s pace ace Haris Rauf left the field in pain after he felt discomfort in his chest and abdomen muscles while New Zealander all-rounder Rachin Ravindra had to be walked off the field bleeding as he got hit in the forehead when he muffed a catch in the deep square-leg area.

Rauf had to leave the field in discomfort midway through his seventh over and 37th of the first New Zealand innings and underwent scans. Haris did not come out to bat as Pakistan were bundled out for 252-9.

In the post-match presentation, captain Mohammad Rizwan said that ace bowler’s condition was not serious but the scans report was awaited.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra met an unfortunate accident when he misjudged a hit by Khushdil Shah and was hit in the forehead and left the field being nurse by the Rescue 1122 staff.

Pakistan and New Zealand are already plagued by injuries as the in-form Saim Ayub has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy while Kiwi fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is nursing a hamstring injury incurred during the quarter-final of the ILT20 in the UAE.

Pakistan and New Zealand are due to meet in the CT 25 opener in Karachi on February 19 and more injuries could dampen their chances of defending the title and lifting the trophy respectively.