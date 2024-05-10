Open Menu

Pakistan-New Zealand Match Ends In 1-1 Draw

Muhammad Rameez Published May 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Pakistan and New Zealand ended their match in a 1-1 draw in the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia on Friday.

According to information made available here by the Pakistan Hockey Federation, in the fifth pool match both Pakistan and New Zealand struggled to break the deadlock until halftime.

It was not until the 35th minute when New Zealand managed to find the net, taking the lead. However, Pakistan's resilience paid off when they equalized through a penalty corner executed by Abu Bakar in the 43rd minute, ultimately resulting in a 1-1 draw.

With a total of 11 points from five matches, Pakistan has successfully secured its place in the final. Pakistan had clinched the third position in the previous edition of the event.

In the final, to be contested on Saturday, Pakistan will take on Japan.

This prestigious event, featuring six teams including hosts Malaysia, Pakistan, Korea, Japan, New Zealand, and Canada, has garnered immense attention from hockey enthusiasts from across the world.

