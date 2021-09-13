UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, New Zealand Teams Attend Training Sessions

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:58 PM

Pakistan and New Zealand cricket teams took part in the training sessions at Pindi Cricket Stadium, here on Monday

Both the teams attended practice sessions on one side of the ground.

The national team practiced batting, bowling and fielding in a three-hour training session.

Special stump hitting and diving exercises were conducted for players in the fielding session.

