Pakistan, New Zealand teams attend training sessions

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan and New Zealand cricket teams took part in the training sessions at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Both the teams attended practice sessions on one side of the ground. The national team practiced batting, bowling and fielding in a three-hour training session. Special stump hitting and diving exercises were conducted for players in the fielding session.