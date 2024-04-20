Pakistan, New Zealand To Face Off In 2nd T20I Match At Rawalpindi Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2024 | 12:33 PM
Scheduled for 7:30 pm at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, both teams are ready to face off.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- April 20th, 2024) Pakistan and New Zealand are set to resume their T20 cricket series on Saturday (today) in Rawalpindi, following the washout of the first match due to rain.
The second match of the five-game series promises an exciting showdown after only two overs could be played in the opener.
Shaheen Afridi’s swift wicket of New Zealand’s Tim Seifert in the limited play of the first match garnered praise on social media.
Despite weather disruptions affecting training sessions, anticipation is high for a competitive match.
