Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan have successfully chased 92-run target set by Netherlands in their clash T20 World Cup clash at Perth stadium.

PERTH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2022) Pakistan has won the first match in ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 against Netherlands.

etherlands set the target of 92 runs for Pakistan in the first inning but Pakistan successfully chased the target.

Mohammad Rizwan contributed with 49 runs while Babar Azam could score 4 for five.

Shadab Khan took three wickets and became man of the match.

The Pakistan's bowlers have given a real tough time to Netherlands.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards has won the toss and opted to bat in the Group 2 clash against Pakistan in Perth.

The clash is of vital importance to both sides as they occupy the bottom two spots in Group 2. Both teams are yet to open their account in the points tally, having failed to register a victory in either of their two clashes.

A victory is a must for both sides to keep their hopes alive of making it to the semis.

For the match, Pakistan have ringed in one change, with Fakhar Zaman coming in for Haider Ali in the batting order. Netherlands have also made three changes, with Stephan Myburgh, Brandon Glover and Roelof van der Merwe slotting back into the playing XI.

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah