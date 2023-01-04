Pakistan off to a winning start at British Junior Open

Pakistan's Ahmad Rayan Khalil, Nauman Khan, Azan Ali Khan and Huraira Khan got off to a flying start at British Junior Open (BJO) Squash Championship 2023 as they all registered identical wins in the first round matches of their respective categories in Birmingham, UK on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ahmad Rayan Khalil, Nauman Khan, Azan Ali Khan and Huraira Khan got off to a flying start at British Junior Open (BJO) Squash Championship 2023 as they all registered identical wins in the first round matches of their respective categories in Birmingham, UK on Wednesday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation, Ahmad Rayan beat England's Aaron Suthi 3-0 in boys U13 category in a one-sided affair by a game score of 11/2, 11/2, 11/2 to proceed to the 2nd round.

In another boys U13 fixture, Nauman beat Kylen Calder of England 3-0 by a game score of 11/6, 11/2, 11/1.

Azan Ali overpowered Thero Motshubi Botswana 3-0 in boys U15 category by a game score of 11/4, 11/7, 11/5.

Huraira edged passed Hennery Parkinson of England 3-0 in boys U17 category by a game score of 11/2, 11/7, 11/7.

Pakistan's Noor Zaman is scheduled to feature in boys U19 category, while Mahnoor Ali is to feature in girls U11 category.

The BJO is widely considered as the second most prestigious junior open squash competition after the World Junior Squash Championships, which are held for U19s only, leaving the BJO as the de facto World Championship for the U11, U13, U15 and U17 grades.