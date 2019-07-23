Pakistan Olympic Association condoles the death of Kh Aslam

President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan is deeply grieved over the sad demise Khawaja Muhammad Aslam, a former Olympian and a legend sportsman who died peacefully on Tuesday after a briefness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan is deeply grieved over the sad demise Khawaja Muhammad Aslam, a former Olympian and a legend sportsman who died peacefully on Tuesday after a briefness.

The President POA and all the Olympic Family of Pakistan expressed their grief and sorrow to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty for the boon of the departed soul, said Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary, POA here on Monday.

Khalid said the Gen Arif and the entire Olympic family acknowledged the services of late Kh Aslam for the cause of sports and said, "He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution for the sport of Hockey in Pakistan and raising National flag in International arenas.

His services as Secretary General, Athletics Federation of Pakistan and as a Sport Leader for the national sports is indeed a milestone for nation and sports fraternity."