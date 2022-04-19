UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Olympic Association Conducts Online Doing Workshop

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 19, 2022 | 06:16 PM

The Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) Pakistan / Pakistan Olympic Association organized a online Workshop here on Tuesday on Doping for the awareness of Athletes, Coaches and Team Officials shortlisted for participation in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

This workshop was conducted by Dr Asad Abbas, Secretary Medical Commission of CGA Pakistan at POA headquarters. Captain (R) Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri inaugurated the Workshop, said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA.

" In all thirty athletes and officials of Athletics, Badminton, Hockey and Judo participated in the online Workshop which aimed at enhancing their knowledge regarding doping ", he said.

Khalid Mahmood said the second session of the Workshop will be held on 21 April 2022 by inviting the athletes and officials of Boxing, cricket Women T20, Gymnastics, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Wrestling and National Paralympic Committee physically as well as virtually.

