Pakistan Olympic Association constitutes environmental commission

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has constituted a POA Environmental Commission (POAEC).

According to a notification, the Commission has been constituted in compliance of Article-XII of Constitution of POA and decision taken in the POA Executive Committee Meeting held on February 22.

The notification read "Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan HI(M), President, Pakistan Olympic Association is pleased to constitute the POA Environmental Commission (POAEC)".

One of the fundamental objectives of the Olympic Movement alongside sport and culture is conservation of resources and environment for sustainable development of Olympism. The IOC recognizes the importance of the environment and sustainable development and has included this aspect in its Mission and Role.

The role of the POAEC is to advise to POA Executive Committee on policy formulation that POA should adopt for environmental protection and support for sustainable development.

The Commission will study and equip, POA and its member units through POA Executive Committee, with the information and guidelines relating policies, functions and decisions relevant forums like IOC Sports and Environment Commission and OCA Sports and Environment Committee.

It will propagate the awareness of environmental protection in the field of sports and to monitor the various events/games/competition programme held under the authority of POA with respect to the environmental prospective.

Composition of Commission: President PTF/Member OCA Sports and Environment Committee Lt. Col. Waseem Ahmad will be the Chairman, Secretary General PTTF Ahmer Malick will be Dy. Chairman while members of Commission will be Expert on Environment Ayesha Siddiq, Secretary Balochistan Karate Association Babar Iqbal, President KP Baseball Association Dr. Nauman ul Haq, Vice President Sindh Olympic Association Tehmina Asif and Member POA Athletes Commission Najia Rasool. Secretary General POA Muhammad Khalid Mahmood will work as Secretary of POAEC.

In order to professionally strengthen the Commission, four more environmental experts, one each from Balochistan, KP, Punjab and Sindh shall be taken on POAEC on its recommendations and approval of President POA.

Commission's Terms of Reference: The head of the Commission shall be responsible to convene meetings as and when required and present annual report to the General Council of POA as per agenda points.

Prior notice of seven (07) days shall be necessary to hold meeting of a Commission.

The quorum of the meeting of the Commissions at least four members including Chairman.

POA Secretariat shall be responsible to provide logistics for holding meeting of the Commission by concerned Chairperson.

President POA may advise to convene a session / meeting of Commission and such meeting must beconvened within 20 days of such advice.

Any other relevant matter referred to the Commission by the President / Secretary General POA.