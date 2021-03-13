UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Olympic Association Executive Committee Meets

Sat 13th March 2021 | 09:48 PM

The Executive Committee meeting of Pakistan Olympic Association was held in both virtual and physical modes here on Saturday under the Chairmanship of President, POA Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan to discuss various important matters

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :The Executive Committee meeting of Pakistan Olympic Association was held in both virtual and physical modes here on Saturday under the Chairmanship of President, POA Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan to discuss various important matters.

Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA said that the meeting discussed the important matters including model Constitution for Provincial Olympic Associations and Islamabad Olympic Association.

"Elections of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad Olympic Associations also came under discussion besides holding of 14th South Asian Games in Pakistan and joint ventures of POA and HEC for sports and Educational programmes", he said.

Javed Ali Memon, Director/In-Charge Sports Higher education Commission also attended the meeting.

More Stories From Sports

