Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Condoles Death Of SVP Badminton Federation

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:16 PM

President, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan have condoled the death of Syed Naqi Mohsin, Senior Vice President (SVP), Pakistan Badminton Federation, who passed away on Thursday night

"The POA chief said that late Naqi Mohsin, who was a former national badminton champion rendered meritorious services for the cause of badminton in different roles as a former secretary, PBF, Vice President Badminton Asia and Vice President Development Badminton Asia for South East Asia and his services for the cause of the game as a player as well as an outstanding promoter of badminton in Pakistan and Asia will always be remembered," said Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary, POA, here on Friday.

"May Allah Almighty in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss," he added.

