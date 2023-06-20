Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) starts Olympic day celebrations

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in collaboration with the Government College University Lahore (GCU) planted saplings in the GCU as part of the Olympic Day Celebration 2023

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in collaboration with the Government College University Lahore (GCU) planted saplings in the GCU as part of the Olympic Day Celebration 2023. "Plant � Preserve - Plant" has long been a permanent feature of the POA programs to promote tree plantation drives across Pakistan, said Secretary,POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood.

This initiative, under the theme "Plant � Preserve - Plant," aligns with POA's commitment to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability in line with the Olympic Agenda 2020+5.

" The picturesque Oval Ground of GCU Lahore was the site of the tree plantation drive witnessed by esteemed individuals to foster the Olympic spirit within the community, he added.

Under the guidance of Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President of the Pakistan Olympic Association, this event aimed to reinforce POA's commitment to promoting environmental sustainability as part of the cherished Olympic values. By planting trees, the participants symbolized their dedication to building a greener future and their support for a healthy ecosystem, said the POA official.

Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi , the Vice Chancellor of GC University Lahore, expressed delight in hosting the Pakistan Olympic Association, Olympians, national heroes, and international athletes in this prestigious international event. He emphasized the significance of Olympic Day in celebrating sports, physical activities, and environmental conservation.

By embracing the Olympic spirit collectively, the community can make a lasting impact and promote environmental consciousness. The Oval Ground of GCU was declared the Olympians Corner.

Khalid Mahmood said Present among the attendees were dignitaries including the Olympic Family, Olympians, national heroes, and international athletes as well as the faculty of GCU Lahore planted trees on the occasion. Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi , the Vice Chancellor of GC University Lahore, Manzoorul Hasan Senior, Hockey Olympian and Shabana Akhtar, Track & Field Olympian interacted with the participants at the occasion.

"The presence of distinguished guests accentuated the importance of the occasion. Their participation showcased their unwavering support for the Olympic Movement and their commitment to inspiring others through sports", he added.

POA Secretary said the tree plantation drive exemplifies the Pakistan Olympic Association's commitment to the Olympic values of friendship, excellence, and respect. By organizing such events, the NOC Pakistan aims to encourage people of all ages and abilities to engage in sports activities, fostering unity, healthy living, and overall well-being within the community. The celebrations of Olympic Day 2023 will continue throughout the week. POA will continue to work along with the educational institutions to promote the Olympic Values across the communities.