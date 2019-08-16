UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Wants PNF To Get Re-affiliation

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 06:02 PM

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Friday asked Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) to get re-affiliated with it, if it wants to field its athletes in the upcoming National Games

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Friday asked Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) to get re-affiliated with it, if it wants to field its athletes in the upcoming National Games.

Talking to APP, Khalid Mehmood, Secretary General, POA, said netball is not an affiliated unit of POA as it lost its affiliation in 2012. "PNF would have to get re-affiliated with POA according to the International Olympic Committee's (OIC) rules and regulations as to field its outfit in the Games," he said.

To a question, he said boxing is already included in the National Games.

When contacted, Mudassar Razak Arain, President, PNF, he said the fate of participation of athletes in the Games would be decided in POA's meeting to be held in September.

"Hopefully, either one from male or female team would feature in the Games," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan men and women netball team skippers Muhammad Akhtar and Qurat-ul-Ain have appealed POA to include netball in the Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar in November. Netball had been included in the National Games in previous years in 2007, 2010 and 2012, they said.

They were of the view that federations and associations must keep their differences aside for the cause of sports and should include netball in the Games. It would be injustice to the players if netball is not be included in the Games , they said.

