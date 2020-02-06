UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Olympic Assoicayion Condoles The Death Of Former President EFP

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:14 PM

Pakistan Olympic Assoicayion condoles the death of former President EFP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Olympic Assoicayion, Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan and the entire Olympic Family of Pakistan is deeply grieved on the sad demise of Malik Atta Muhammad Awan, Former President, Equestrian Federation of Pakistan EFP / Vice President International Tent Pegging Federation / Former Individual Member POA / Holder of World Championship Titles in Tent Pegging.

May Almighty Allah shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Indeed he will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Equestrian sport in Pakistan not only as an office bearer or an athlete but for his passion for the sports of Equestrian in Pakistan, said Secretary, POA, Muhammad Khalid here on Thursday.

