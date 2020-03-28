Pakistan Olympics Association President appeals to help financially unstable athletes

President of the Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt. Gen. (R) Syed Arif Hassan, on Saturday appealed all the generous people, sports federations, associations to come forward and be the helping hand for all those sports person who are daily wagers, paid low and also financially unstable along with athletes, coaches and ground staffs facing difficulties due to the lockdown

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :President of the Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt. Gen. (R) Syed Arif Hassan, on Saturday appealed all the generous people, sports federations, associations to come forward and be the helping hand for all those sports person who are daily wagers, paid low and also financially unstable along with athletes, coaches and ground staffs facing difficulties due to the lockdown.

In a video message, he appreciated the steps taken by the Karachi Sports Forum in this regard. He said the their efforts were praiseworthy and added that we needed to overcome these crisis as a nation.

Syed Arif Hassan said that role of Karachi Sports Forum in the times of trial by helping families affected by the current situation was exemplary.

Sending essential items including ration bags, medicines, sanitizers and protective mask at their doorsteps was praise worthy for others.

He said that at this time when all the sports activities across the country were suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the Olympic family members should indulge themselves in helping others under the spirit of humanityOn the occasion General Arif Hassan also appealed to the masses to strictly confine themselves to their homes and refrain from social gatherings.