UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan One Of The Safest Places In World: Chris Gayle

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:07 PM

Pakistan one of the safest places in world: Chris Gayle

Flamboyant West Indies batting superstar Chris Gayle has termed Pakistan as "one of the safest places in the world" as Test cricket returned to the country after a decade last month

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):Flamboyant West Indies batting superstar Chris Gayle has termed Pakistan as "one of the safest places in the world" as Test cricket returned to the country after a decade last month.

The 40-year-old, who is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Chattogram Challengers was replying to a reporter's query in Dhaka, who asked him whether Pakistan was a safe country for cricket.

"Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world. They say you will get presidential security so you are in good hands," he said.

Pakistan successfully hosted Sri Lanka for a two-match ICC Test Championship series in December, 2019. The Sri Lankan players enjoyed their stay in Pakistan.

Now the country is scheduled to host Bangladesh for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals during the ongoing and next months. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was supposed to give a final answer on what the tour itinerary would consist of on Thursday, but so far it has failed to do so. According to media reports, BCB media Committee Chairman Jalal Yunus said that a decision was likely to be taken in a board meeting on Sunday.

Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani, had already stated that Pakistan would no longer look for neutral venues to stage their home international matches and that he expected opposition sides to tour Pakistan. "The onus will be on the other teams to tell us why they can't play in Pakistan," he had stated last month.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World ICC Bangladesh Sri Lanka PCB Dhaka December Sunday 2019 Media Premier League Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Chief Says Ukra ..

37 seconds ago

Tayyaba Torture Case: Top court sets aside extende ..

20 minutes ago

Master plan of new buildings to have facilities fo ..

1 minute ago

KPK govt failed to give stipend to students studyi ..

44 minutes ago

EFJ Submits Media Freedom Alert to Council of Euro ..

1 minute ago

Canadian PM Trudeau says Iran hit Ukrainian airlin ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.