Pakistan Open 10-pin Bowling Championship from May 25

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship will roll into action from May 25 to 30 here at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park.

"Around 200 bowlers from across the country will feature in eight various categories of the event," Ijaz ur Rehman, president of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) told APP on Wednesday.

The categories include Singles Masters, Doubles, Deaf, Team, Women, Inter-University, Inter school, and Amateur.

He said that the semifinals and finals will be played on May 29 and 30, respectively. Trophies and certificates will be awarded to the best performers.

