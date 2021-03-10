UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Open Tennis Championship: 24 Matches Played

Wed 10th March 2021

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Total 24 matches were played on the second day of the SA Gardens Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2021 here at the Punjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

In the men's singles second round, Pakistan No 2 Muzamil Murtaza played well against Ahmad Babar and won the encounter 6-4, 6-2. Aqeel Khan, the longest serving No 1 players, faced some resistance from Asad Ullah before winning the match 6-3, 6-4. No 3 seed Muhammad Shoaib did well against Saqib Hayat and outpaced him by 6-3, 6-4 while No 4 seed Muhammad Abid brushed aside Hasheesh Kumar 6-2, 6-2.

In other matches of the men's singles, seasoned campaigner Heera Ashiq, No 5 seed, thrashed Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-0, Mudassar Murtaza beat Illham Khan 6-3, 6-0, Barkat Ullah beat Ahmad Chaudhry 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 and Yousaf Khalil beat M Waqas Malik 6-2, 6-1.

In the U-18 first round matches, Faizan Fayyaz thrashed Ali Jawad 6-0, 6-0, Bakir Ali beat Hassan Ali 5-7, 6-0, 10-3, Uzair Khan outclassed Inam Qadir 6-0, 6-0, Farman Shakeel outlasted Shaeel Durab 6-0, 6-1, Hamid Israr beat Asad Zaman 6-1, 6-1, Azan Sajid beat Taimoor Khan 6-0, 6-2, Hasam Khan beat Arman Kamran 6-2, 6-1.

In other matches of this category, Ahtesham Arif beat Hamza Jawad 6-1, 6-0, Zalan Khan beat Haider Ali Rizwan 7-6, 6-2, Ahmad Nail beat Waleed Humayun 6-2, 6-1, Huzaifa Khan beat Ahtesham Humayun 6-3, 6-0, Mahatir Muhammad beat Talha Khan 6-3, 6-4, Nalain Abbas beat Haroon Arshad 6-0, 6-0, Shehryar Anees beat Aabis Reebal 6-1, 6-0, Bilal Asim beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-0, 6-0 and Hasheesh Kumar beat Shahzaib Zahid 6-0, 6-1.

