Pakistan Open Tennis Championships 2021: Barkat upsets Muzammil

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Unseeded Barkat Ullah stunned second seeded Davis Cupper Muzammil Murtaza in the Pakistan Open Tennis Championships 2021 men's singles quarterfinal played here at the Punjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.

Barkat Ullah, who is though unseeded yet a very dedicated and hardworking player, played superb tennis against second seeded Muzammil Murtaza, who recently represented Pakistan in Davis Cup tie against Japan, and recorded an upset victory against the Davis Cup player with a score of 6-4, 1-6, 7-5. Barkat started the match in great style and put Muzammil under pressure and took the first set 6-4.

Muzammil bounced back strongly and comfortably won the second set 6-1 but in the third and decisive set, it was once again Barkat Ullah, who played with more dedication and commitment and after a tough battle, managed to shock second seeded player by 7-5.

In other quarterfinals of the day, top seed Aqeel Khan brushed aside Mudassar Murtaza by 6-3, 6-2 while Mohammad Shoaib faced some resistance from Yousaf Khalil before winning the encounter by 7-5, 6-1 and Mohammad Abid displayed quality tennis against seasoned campaigner Heera Ashiq and outpaced him by 6-3, 6-2.

In the men's doubles, Aqeel/Ahmad beat Hassan/Fayyaz 6-2, 6-0, Imran Bhatti (Gymkhana)/Ahmad beat Asad/Ejaz 6-4, 6-3, Aqib/Syed Nofil beat Nauman/Illham Khan 6-2, 6-2, Barkat/Shoaib beat Omer/Khurram 6-3, 6-1, Shakir Ullah/Tahir Ullah beat Kamil/Faizan 6-1, 6-1, Yousaf/Heera beat Noumam/Asjad 6-0, 6-3.

In boys U-18, Faizan Fayyaz beat Bakir Ali 6-1, 6-2, Hamid Israr beat Azan Sajid 6-0, 6-2, Nalain Abbas beat Shehryar Anees 6-0, 6-1.

Hassam Khan beat Ahtesham Arif 4-6, 7-6, 10-6, Farman Shakeel beat Uzair Khan 6-3, 6-1, Zalan Khan beat Ahmad Nael 7-5, 6-0, Hashessh Kumar beat Bilal Asim 6-2, 6-1, Mahatir Muhammad beat M Huazifa Khan 6-3, 6-3.

In boys U-14, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Eesa Fahd 4-0, 4-0, Ameer Mazari beat Moavia Butt 4-1, 4-0, Ahtesham Humayun beat Omer Jawad 4-0, 4-0, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 4-0, 4-1.

In seniors 40 plus doubles, Shakeel/Israr beat Kamran/Shahdab 6-1, 6-1, Fayyaz/Arif Beat Tanvir/Bilal 6-3, 6-1.

In boys U-18 doubles, Farman/Nalain Abbas beat Shaeel/Hassan 4-2, 4-2, Bilal / Faizan beat Arif / Hamza 6-2, 6-0, Hasheesh Kumar / Mahatir Muhammad beat Huzaifa / Talha 4-1, 2-4, 10-3, Zalan/Hamid beat Nael/Uzair 4-2, 4-2.